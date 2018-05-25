Albion sign 'talented' young under-23 defender from Yeovil Town

Brighton & Hove Albion under-23s have completed the signing of 'talented young defender' Joseph Tomlinson from Yeovil Town..

The 17-year-old will join on a free transfer, once his current deal expires with Yeovil on June 30.

Under-23 coach Simon Rusk said, “We are delighted to welcome Joseph to the club.

“He is a talented young defender who has progressed well at Yeovil, and will strengthen our defensive options going into the new season.

“I am looking forward to seeing how he progresses, and we are keen to contribute towards his future development as a footballer.”

Tomlinson arrived at Yeovil in May 2016 on a scholarship deal, and has been part of the Glovers’ under-18 squad for the previous two seasons.

He began his club career at Southampton, and was part of the Saints under-15 academy side that reached the Milk Cup Final in 2015.