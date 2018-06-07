Albion linked with Fulham goalkeeper as Hughton bids to solve back-up stopper issue

Fulham goalkeeper David Button is on Brighton & Hove Albion's radar as Chris Hughton bids to solve his back-up stopper issues.

The Sun is reporting that the former Tottenham player is wanted by the Seagulls as cover and competition for number one Mathew Ryan.

The paper claims that Albion are hoping to agree a £4million deal this week.

Support between the sticks is one place that Hughton must look into this summer.

There are question marks over whether Christian Walton is expected to again be loaned out after a successful promotion-gaining spell at Wigan Athletic last season.

The 22-year-old, who signed for Brighton in 2013, has been out gaining experience at Bury, Plymouth Argyle, Luton Town and Southend United in the past few season.

Last season's deputy to Ryan, Tim Krul is out of contract at Albion this summer, as is Niki Maenpaa.