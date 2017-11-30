Albion braced for Red-hot Liverpool forward Salah in 'outstanding' form

Brighton & Hove Albion are going to have to try and shut out Red-hot Mohamed Salah with the forward being in 'outstanding' form ahead of his visit to the Amex on Saturday.

The Egyptian came on as a substitute to net twice as Liverpool comfortably beat Stoke 3-0 at the bet365 Stadium in the Premier League on Wednesday night.



That took his goal tally to three in four games in November and has seen the former Chelsea man top of the league's goalscoring charts, with 12 in 14 appearances.



That means Jurgen Klopp’s side head into this weekend's trip to Sussex in fine form, having won four of their last five Premier League games and scored at least three goals in all of those victories.



Albion manager Chris Hughton is well aware of the threat the Liverpool attacker, who signed from Roma having scored 40 goals in 90 games in two seasons in Italy.



He said: "It will be difficult, he's been in good form for the last few seasons but most people in this country wouldn't have seen it or been so aware.



"At the moment he's outstanding. When you know a player's in form is when he's not in the starting line-up, comes off the bench and still manages to get two goals, that's real quality form and they were different types of goals.



"We're very conscious of how well he's playing and the threat that he is."