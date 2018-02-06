Albion boss Hughton has his say on Glenn Murray for England suggestion

Glenn Murray for England? Whether it was a tongue-in-cheek question on not, Brighton & Hove Albion manager Chris Hughton has stopped short of lauding his striker for international duty.

The in-form forward has netted three goals in his last three matches for the Seagulls and is their top scorer in the Premier League with eight to his name.

Tottenham's golden boy Harry Kane leads the way with 22 goals, but just three other Englishmen lead Murray in the totals tally - Raheem Sterling (14), Jamie Vardy (12) and Wayne Rooney (ten) but the latter has now retired from international duty.

Former Crystal Palace and Bournemouth frontman Murray, 34, has never been capped by his country and some factions believe his fine form could be putting him in the frame for a shock call-up from Gareth Southgate ahead of the World Cup this summer.

But when asked by a journalist on his thoughts about an England call for Murray in his post-match West Ham press conference, Hughton said: "That's for you to say.

"For us, he has a knack for scoring goals whether he plays well or not. Firstly, it's about the contribution that he gives to the team and he is working hard.

"We brought in good offensive options to give us the competition that we needed, put pressure on the players, have a stronger bench.

"Certainly he's been good for us and long may that continue."