Albion boss Hughton admits weight has been lifted with Watford win and praises 'popular' Goldson

Chris Hughton admitted it felt like a weight had been lifted as Brighton & Hove Albion ended their seven-game winless run in the Premier League with victory against Watford.

Pascal Gross' 64th-minute goal - his fourth of the season - ended a run of six straight home draws and lifted Albion to 12th in the table.

Albion boss Hughton also praised 'popular' defender Connor Goldson as he made his first Premier League apperance in place of the suspended Shane Duffy and put in a man-of-the-match showing.

Hughton said: "As an overall performance the only thing that stopped that being up there with the best was that it was a performance that deserved more goals. Unfortunately, for us we didn't which applies a little bit more pressure.

"Although we did keep creating chances, you are going into the final stage of the game thinking it might go against you because of the quality they have got, but I thought we thorougly deserved it.

"The only downside is that we should have made it more comfortable for ourselves.

"One thing I can say is that moral has never been low here. I work for a club and have a group of players that know it is going to be a difficult season. There are going to be tough challenges and difficult periods.

"Apart from the Liverpool game we have been in every game with a chances, so that has helped, but we need to win games and take points to be where we need to be."

On Goldson, who had preventative heart surgery in February after screening picked up an potential issue, Hughton said: "It's a happy changing room in there for Connor because he is a popular player. We all know what he went through last year, but that was a while ago now.

"We are really delighted our medical staff and screening we have picked it up, but we knew he was going to make a full recovery. The difficulty he has had is he has Lewis Dunk and Shane Duffy that have both been really excellent for us.

"You have to wait for your chance I thought he was very good today. I though what he did do was play in a good team and good defensive team and showed good quality going forwards perhaps not in the final third.

"Everybody is delighted for him and he deserves it because of the hard work he has put in."