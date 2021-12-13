AC Milan held in ex-Crawley Town manager's first game as Udinese interim boss

Former Crawley Town manager Gabriele Cioffi held high-flying AC Milan to a 1-1 draw in his first game as interim manager of Udinese on Saturday. Picture by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images

A close-range finish from Portuguese striker Beto gave Udinese a 17th minute lead.

Cioffi, who was promoted from assistant manager after previous boss Luca Gotti was sacked last week, was minutes away from a dream debut in the Udinese dugout.

But a spectacular bicycle kick from the evergreen Zlatan Ibrahimovic in the second minute of stoppage time saw the spoils shared.

Ex-Watford forward Isaac Success was sent off for Udinese in the fifth minute of stoppage time after a foul on AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan.

Speaking to Sky Sports Italia, Cioffi said: "The positive aspect must always prevail. I was able to work on solid foundations laid by Gotti.

"I also want to thank the staff, because in the four days we had to prepare the game, they all made me feel calm and I thank the club for surprisingly believing in me.

"I honestly expected anything except this opportunity when I was called into the club headquarters for a meeting. Gotti and I said what we needed to, it’s personal, and I don’t think our mutual respect has in any way dimmed.

"I see my heart, desire, the never say die attitude, so I thank the lads, because I asked them to be courageous today in everything they did. They listened, they did it, but I can assure you they did not surprise me, because I knew they could do it."

Cioffi was in charge of Crawley Town between September 2018 and December 2019.