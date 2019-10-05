Aaron Connolly gave us another dimension against Tottenham, says Brighton boss Graham Potter

Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Graham Potter praised a magnificent performance as two goals from Aaron Connolly helped them to an impressive 3-0 victory against Tottenham.

Neal Maupay opened the scoring after just four minutes when Hugo Lloris injured himself as he spilled a Pascal Gross cross.

Connolly, making his first Premier League start, then added a second on 30 minutes and sealed a memorable victory for Albion with a brilliant third just after the hour. Albion are up to 13th in the league standings with nine points after eight matches.

Potter said, "Happy with the performance, great personality on the pitch. I thought we attacked well, defended well. When we made mistakes we recovered, we covered for each other. We played on the front foot as much as we could. Delighted for the players, they've worked really hard and today we had luck and a really good performance as well.

"The hardest thing in football is to score. I thought Aaron gave us an extra dimension, that's what his qualities are, he wants to run towards goal, he wants to threaten the back of defenders and he wants to score. If you've got that threat then spaces open up in front of their back-line.

"He's (Connolly) got the same type of qualities (as Daniel James) in terms of the desire to run in behind, the desire to run into space. He wants to threaten the back of people, he's got pace and is a good finisher. Obviously pleased for him. As a collective unit I thought we were magnificent but of course as a young player making his debut two goals in the Premier League is impressive."

Connolly was not the only youngster to shine. Steven Alzate performed well in midfield, having just signed a new long-term contract with the club.

Potter added, "I was aware he (Connolly) scored goals in Premier League 2 in the U23 league he scored prolifically there. But from day one him and Steven (Alzate) have shown what they've got, their attributes, they're really useful so I'm delighted for them.

"I think it helps to win at home. We haven't won at home for a while and our supporters, since I've been here, have been brilliant with us and we've been a little bit unlucky not to have won, so it's nice for them to go home happy and to see the team and what we're trying to do. It's not going to be easy for us. It's our third season and we have to keep fighting for every point."