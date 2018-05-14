Young Horsham side defeated in National Club Championship

A young Horsham side were knocked out of the ECB National Club Championship after a 53-run defeat at the hands of Banstead.

Although a disappointing loss, Horsham were able to some of the younger players a valuable ‘sample’ of first team cricket.

Action from Sunday's game. Picture by Clive Turner

Banstead won the toss and elected to bat, and finished with a score of 253 for 5 (40 overs), whilst Horsham ended with 200 for 8.

Captain Michael Thornely said: “We've some young exciting players coming through and it's a great opportunity for one of them to step up and secure a regular 1's team spot.

“We gave some of them a chance to sample 1st team cricket and give them the opportunity to develop their games.

“We gave away quite a few extras and this resulted in a high run chase, which we were unable to get.

“Banstead were very organised and deserved the win.”

The defeat adds to a frustrating start of the season for Horsham, who opened their Sussex Cricket League Premier Division campaign with a 72-run away defeat against last season’s champions East Grinstead, before having their following game against Preston Nomads rained off after ten overs.

