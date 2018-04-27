Young Henfield side targeting a strong start after promotion

A young Henfield side are targeting a strong start to the season as they take on the step up to Division 4 West.

Having finished second in the old West Sussex Invitation League Division 1 last season, the restructure will see them playing new opposition.

WSIL winners Little-hampton have also been placed in that division and they will now play the likes of Crawley, Broadwater and a number of 2nd XIs including Billingshurst, Horsham, Pagham, Worthing, Mid-dleton and Chichester Priory Park. Captain Jack Parsons has revealed they have opted not to have an overseas players this year and they have kept the nucleus of the same side from last season.

He said: “Pre-season has been productive, with a good turnout and it’s been nice to see people get back into the swing of things.

“Having been promoted last year, we are excited to be playing against strong opposition and at some nice grounds.

“We are lucky to have a very young side and having played with each other for a number of years, it brings good energy to the side and good social aspect too, which is important for the club as a whole.

“We have found in recent years that we have excelled in the shorter formats in the league, but have learnt from last year how important it is to get off to a strong start.

“We won our first warm-up game and everyone got some time in the middle.”

Henfield’s season gets under way on Saturday with a Gray-Nicholls T20 clash away to Crawley Eagles. Their league campaign begins the following week away to Pagham 2nd XI.