Whittingham targets a breakthrough Sussex season

Sussex CCC seam bowler Stuart Whittingham is targeting a starting spot to help the club win promotion to division one of the county championship.

Whittingham, a right-arm fast-medium bowler from Horsham, is looking forward to a fresh start under new boss Jason Gillespie.

His reputation speaks for itself and I am looking forward to getting to know him and learning from him. Stuart Whittingham

He said: “I want to get myself into the first team.

“The T20 team will be difficult (to get into) as we’ve got a very good side but hopefully I can help Sussex to win as many games as possible and get promotion from division two.

“I’m definitely looking forward to working with him (Gillespie). His reputation speaks for itself and I am looking forward to getting to know him and learning from him.”

Derby-born Whittingham, 24, represented Scotland at the recent ICC World Cup qualifiers. He said he enjoyed the experience but was gutted with the way it ended as Scotland had a weather-hit elinination at the hands of the West Indies.

He added: “It was an interesting one. I spent a lot of time doing the drinks which was a bit frustrating but it was good to be out in different conditions learning from their skills and overs and just being a part of a good side.

“That was enjoyable but it was gutting the way it finished. To beat the champions Afghanistan and then not qualify was very frustrating but that’s how it goes sometimes.”

Whittingham has praised the quality of the bowlers at Sussex, enhanced by the arrival of Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan, who is the world’s second-highest-ranked T20 bowler and will play for Sussex Sharks in this year’s T20 Blast.

“We have a good chance in the four day and the T20,” he said.

“We’ve got one of the best T20 sides about and our bowlers are of international quality, especially with Khan coming in.

“That’s a big signing and adds to a strong T20 side. With the four day, we’ve got a good young team who are hungry to do well.”

SAM MORTON