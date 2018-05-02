Wet weather puts paid to local sides’ opening Gray-Nicholls T20 matches

The cricket season for our local sides got off to a false start on Saturday as a result of the weather.

Rain all day Friday and some more showers on Saturday put paid to some of the Gray-Nicholls T20 Cup matches that were set to be a warm-up to the league campaign.

Roffey will have to wait to get the defence of their title underway as their scheduled opener; a derby game against Billingshurst, which was meant to be held at Cricketfield Road, was cancelled.

Horsham, who won the competition back in 2016, were also without any action as their match with Haywards Heath was called off.

Henfield’s T20 game at Crawley Eagles and Steyning’s first-round tie with Cuckfield both suffered the same fate.

Some have been hastily rearranged for this Sunday. With Horsham attempting to welcome Heath to Cricketfield Road for a 1pm start.

Billingshurst versus Roffey and Crawley Eagles will both now take place on Sunday, May 13, with Steyning versus Cuckfield scheduled for Sunday, May 20.

Despite there being no local action last weekend, some T20 matches to the east and west of the county did get played.

Mayfield thrashed Bexhill, Goring won at Bognor Regis, Littlehampton beat hosts Chichester Priory Park and Worthing overcame Littlehampton.

Middleton comfortably overcame visitors Pagham, Preston Nomads beat St Peters, Eastbourne at Rottingdean and Seaford beat Hellingly.

In second round matches, held on the same day, Seaford then lost to Hastings, while St Peters beat Crawley.

Looking ahead to this weekend’s league action, in the Premier Division, Horsham travel to reigning champions East Grinstead and Roffey are at Middleton.

Billingshurst are away to Three Bridges in Division 2, Steyning welcome Goring in Division 3 West and Henfield are at Pagham 2nd in Division 4 West.