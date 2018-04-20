West Chiltington set to embark on another new challenge at highest-ever level

West Chiltington are preparing for yet another groundbreaking season with the club set to play at their highest-ever level.

They will be playing more cricket than ever in 2018, a year that will also see the first games at their new Thakeham ground as captain Tim Jarvis leads his young 1st XI into the newly formed Division 3 West of the Sussex League.

With only two countywide divisions above them now in a new heavily regionalised structure, Chilt will come up against some big names this season.

Worthing, Findon, Goring, Steyning and Pagham will all present significant new challenges.

They will also renew acquaintances with Stirlands and Slinfold plus face Three Bridges and Roffey 2nd XI.

The club has recruited bowler Hugh Warmisham from Burgess Hill, batsman Raj Kuchhadia and two more Indian overseas players to help their colts continue to develop.

Chilt’s women have been playing indoors throughout the winter to help build up their experience and the club will also be entering a girls’ under-16 side to compliment their existing under-11 and under-13 teams.

The club will be participating in the ECB U19 T20 league for the first time to give senior colts an additional outlet to playing longer adult cricket.

Chilt is getting involved in the ECB’s All Stars initiative too on Tuesday nights and in an effort to get colts’ dads and other old players back playing, will run nets for returning and Sunday players on Wednesday nights.

They will also host a triangular T20 tournament involving Tim Monday’s former sides of Aldershot and Wisborough Green as they remember their former much loved captain with barbecue and beer at the end of June.

The club will also start the defence of their six-a-side Sussex Cricket Foundation title in mid June hosting a hub involving five other West Sussex sides.

Their new ground in Thakeham is talking shape nicely with a 2nd XI game planned in mid July and a few women’s and colts’ games to also be scheduled.

Club captain Tim Jarvis commented: “I love the way this club constantly takes on challenges both on and off the field.

“We have a small but dedicated team that ensures things run very smoothly leaving me and the other captains to focus on getting three league teams out every week.

“Competition from our colts increases every year so our players have been reminded to attend training and communicate quickly if they wish to be considered for selection. We can’t wait for our season to start.”