West Chiltington fall foul of bad weather but Sunday side see success

West Chiltington & Thakeham’s 1st XI and 3rd XI were both washed out last Saturday so it was left to their 2nd XI to make the short trip to Findon and complete a 36 over mid table match.

The home side were soon under the cosh after being put in but did well to reach 197-8. Man of the match Simon Legge’s unbeaten 51 crucial to getting them there after opener James Chaloner had taken 3-19. Spinner Alex Tatchell took 3-24.

When the visitors batted, they were quickly 10-2 and the innings never recovered after their talismanic captain Callum Wyatt lost his wicket having top scored with 44. Simon and Oliver Legge took 5-40 in eleven overs between them.

This weekend, Chilt’s 1st XI visit leaders Worthing, the 2nds host promotion chasing Clymping at West Chilt and the 3rds host Steyning at Thakeham.

Chilt’s Sunday side were back in action last weekend in a keenly fought game against the Buccaneers.

Chilt put on 114 for the first wicket before losing the rest for 87 runs to slide to 201 all out. Morné Louw with 60 and Ed White making 71 on his Chilt debut.

Visiting number three bat Kalidason topscored with 45 before being superbly caught on the long on boundary. Louw pushing the ball up to Iain Haggart as he headed over the boundary rope. This weekend, London side Acton visit West Chilt.

The Sussex Junior Cricket Festival starts this week with the under-12s. Chilt begin with a visit to St James Montefiore and conclude with a home game at Thakeham against Littlehampton.

