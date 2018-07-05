West Chiltington climb fourth with Worthing victory

West Chiltington & Thakeham climbed up to fourth in a fiercely-contested Division 3 West with a 25-run victory over Worthing on Saturday.

In a low-scoring game second-bottom Worthing managed to restrict their hosts to just 163 all out in 40.1 overs.

Having won the toss, opener Hugo Gillespie went for a duck before Tim Jarvis (25) put on a 54-run stand with Theo Trevelyan Clark (33). Reuben Taylor then set about making 44 and moved the score on to 135-6 before he was dismissed.

Charlie Davies added 14 and Ben Lucking made 12 – the only other batsmen to make double figues in their 163 total. In the attack, Worthing’s Harry Dunn claimed 5-28.

However, a largely young Chilt side made it four games unbeaten after dismissing the visitors for 138 in the 31st over. Jake Hodgson proved the thorn in Worthing’s side claimed 5-52.

He dismissed the top four batsmen for just 41 runs as Hamish Llewelyn made 23 and wickets continued to fall as the visitors crumbled to 89-7.

A late cameo from Finley Allen (46) and Andy Lutwyche (27) helped boost Worthing, but the latter was the last to fall with the score on 138.

Fast bowler Hodgson, who was the pick of the bowlers, said: “I clearly like playing Worthing! I took another five-fer for the 1st XI against their 2nd team last season.

“We were clearly light on runs so spoke at halfway about the need to take our chances. We seem to be finding a way at the moment.

“It’s only the mid point of the season and the club hierarchy are delighted with the way it’s gone so far in a very competitive division.”

At the halfway stage, with both fading Findon and Stirlands losing, 2017 Division 4 champions Goring stole a march on their nearest rivals with a comfortable win over struggling Three Bridges 2nd.

Stirlands, in second, lost to Pagham who are now third with last season’s Division 5 West winners West Chilt one point behind in fourth.