West Chiltington 2nd end up losing - heavily - in the rain at Ifield

Like many other clubs, West Chiltington & Thakeham struggled to play any cricket last Saturday.

Their 1st XI managed less than three overs at home to Findon in Division 3 West, while their 3rd XI match at Southwater was conceded by the hosts before the game, which would probably have been called off.

However, their 2nd XI did complete their Division 6 West game at Ifield despite incessant rain.

Chilt paid for not providing an umpire as they were made to continue batting in the rain.

They were dismissed for just 40, comfortably the lowest score the club have made down the years, with only two batsmen reaching double figures.

Simon Capel made 11 and Neil North top scored with 22 not out, while only Will Farnes (four), Tim Woodcock (one) and Malcolm Fitzgerald (one) troubled the scorers.

Jigar Parekh led the attack with 6-22 off nine overs, while Rajeshkumar Balamani took 2-6 off five overs.

Ifield then smashed the runs in less than five overs.

Balamani finished with 26 not out and captain Joe Smith made eight as they knocked off the score for the loss of two wickets.

Chilt’s colts are having a better time of it.

The highlight of the season so far was their under-15s ECB Cup win at Horsham last Sunday.

Playing on the main pitch at Cricketfield Road, the home team won the toss and batted first making 72 all out in less than 17 overs.

Henry Williams and extras made most of the runs for Horsham, Toby Witham (3-16) and Alex Tatchell (3-5) did most of the damage for West Chilt.

In reply, the visitors lost some early wickets to strong Horsham bowling before their middle order saw them home.

Next week Chilt’s 1st XI host Pagham in a re-run of the Sussex Cricket Foundation six-a-side final at Hove last September where Chilt retained the trophy.

Their 2nd XI will be hoping for better fortunes when they visit Crawley Eagles.