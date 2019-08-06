West Chilt's young guns lift Sussex Shield while Louw gives leaders Worthing six of the best

West Chiltington & Thakeham went to league leaders Worthing on Saturday in Division 3 West and recorded a comprehensive seven wicket victory.

The win was largely down to the performance of their overseas player Morné Louw who claimed six wickets and made an unbeaten 62.

He was aided by the four other Chilt bowlers and put on half century partnerships with captain Reuben Taylor (17) and Ludo Milne (29). Chilt sit comfortably now in mid table.

The 2nd XI are still looking over their shoulders just outside the Division 6 relegation zone after a home defeat by promotion chasing Clymping at West Chilt.

Paddy Horne made an unbeaten ton and opener Alan Budd a half century in the visitors’ impressive 271-5.

James Chaloner was once again the home side’s outstanding bowler with 3-28. Chilt finished 50 odd runs short despite Will Farnes’ 78.

The 3rd XI also suffered a home reverse to Steyning at Thakeham after being bundled out for just 118.

Extras top scored with 36 as Ramesh Kumar took 5-29. Under-13 Ray Manders took two Steyning wickets but the visitors got home very comfortably.

Chilt’s under-12s won the Sussex Cricket Festival Shield at Southwater after overcoming a strong St James side to win the trophy for the third time at this age.

Matthew Farnes scored 67 in Chilt’s 159-8 in 43 overs with Henry Olby taking 4-16. Captain Ewan Duddy made 37 but St James finished 26 runs short.

Three Chilt bowlers took a brace but Angus Alcott was the highlight with 3-8.

It was a triumph for the team and coaches Craig Johnston and Patrick MacDonald who have worked hard to engender a great team spirit with a successful tour each year.

West Chilt also won another Sunday home friendly, this time against Acton. Tom Saunders and Sophie Grayson both took a brace each in Acton’s 246-7 in their 40 overs.

In reply, the impressive Louw (119*) and Taylor (83*) saw the hosts to victory with four balls to spare.