West Chilt beaten in final game of the season but U14s book place in final

West Chiltington & Thakeham ended their Division 3 West campaign with defeat at relegation threatened Steyning on Saturday.

Their hosts needed to beat Chilt and hope Broadwater and Findon lost to secure survival.

Steyning, batting first, made a strong 245-6 off their 45 overs. Isaac Tidley (78) and Ollie Collins (53) both batted well whilst Chilt overseas Morné Louw took 3-43.

In reply, Chilt were all out for 160. Ludo Milne (41) topscored as Steyning’s Ed Lamb (3-37) and Collins (3-41) did the damage.

Broadwater beat Ansty so Steyning were left keeping an eye on events at Stirlands. The home side, who were already down, did their bit by amassing 295-8 and when Findon were 100-8, things looked good for Steyning.

However a few hours later news came through that Findon had got the runs to stay up and relegate Steyning by just one point.

Chilts 2nds were relegated from Division 6 West despite a home win over Crawley Eagles. Batting first, they made 236-8 thanks to Ben Lucking (50) and Charlie Tear (52*).

Eagles were 172 all out - James Chaloner the outstanding bowler with 3-32.

2nd XI captain Callum Wyatt said: “We lost our status with a poor batting performance at Broadbridge Heath the week before.

“However, as a club, it’s been another strong season where we’ve welcomed some new players and the kids keep coming off our conveyor belt.

“Huge thanks to all who’ve played and to our tremendous support structure off the field.”

READ MORE Western Storm win Kia Super League final at Hove thanks to Knight's brilliant knock | Hastings and Haywards Heath promoted to the Premier - The 1st Central Sussex Cricket League round-up | Sussex to face Worcestershire in Blast quarter-finals - but are defeated in final group game

The 3rds were victorious at Tilgate to deny their hosts promotion. Having dismissed Tilgate for 197, they knocked off the runs in 32 overs. Jack Shaw took 4-26 and Ollie Holden made 78.

Chilt’s first ever 4th XI game ended in a 100-run home victory over Barns Green 4s. Thomas Davies Crisp made 43 and Craig Johnston took 4-19.

Chilt’s U14s will play the Champions League Final at Hove after overcoming east champions Buxted Park away by ten wickets last Sunday.

Charlie Woodage hit 50* after the bowlers had shared the wickets around. Their U10s host Southwater in another final as their colts conclude another strong season.