‘We need to improve in all areas of the game’ - warning to West Chilt in tricky run

West Chiltington & Thakeham are starting to find life tough in Division 3 West after a third straight defeat.

Having gone four games unbeaten, the tide has turned for Chilt and in the last two, they have failed to reach three figures with the bat - Saturday’s heavy loss to Pagham being by 163 runs.

Having also lost heavily at Findon the previous weekend, Chilt elected to field first this week and initially had opponents Pagham 146-6 at Nyetimber Lane after opener Jack Stannard hit 36.

Chilt’s Charlie Davies took 3-43, but a few dropped catches and sensible batting from their host’s lower order ensured they put up a total of 249 to win.

Pagham’s Richard Bird (55) hit his first half century for the club, batting at eight, after Justin Scott had made 43.

After tea, Chilt’s batting folded again to lose the game by 163 runs as just Reuben Taylor (13), Jack Elliott-Monday (23), Hugo Gillespie (17) and Mithelesh Rawat (12) made double figures.

The bowling was relentless as Chilt went from 0-1 to 24-3 to 68-7 and 85 all out.

Gareth Davies did the majority of the damage with the ball taking 5-11 from 5.3 overs. While Rico Webb and Peter Cotterill claimed 2-33 and 2-10 respectively.

Acting captain Elliott-Monday said afterwards: “We haven’t become a bad side overnight but need to improve in all areas of the game if we don’t want to be sucked into a relegation battle.

“We host Slinfold on Saturday and both sides will see this as an opportunity to reverse our current poor form. We knew this league would be tough but we certainly have the players to consolidate this season.”

Chilt 2nd XI also lost again and remain in the Divison 6 West relegation zone but they continue to put pressure on those above them by collecting points.

The latest reverse was at home to high flying Crawley Eagles.

Chilt batted first but could only muster 154 - acting captain Josh Reeves with an unbeaten 64.

In reply, the visitors were in control at 80-2 but were suddenly 104-8 with first change bowlers Gabriel Peck (3-24) and Phil Martin (4-38) doing the damage for Chilt.

However, Eagles overcame Chilt’s score with no further alarm.

Chilt 2nd travel to bottom club Selsey next Saturday.