‘We may have to win all four to lift the title’ - Roffey skipper after Ifield win

Roffey continue to set the pace at the top of the Premier Division but skipper Matt Davies believes they may still have to win all four of their remaining games to reclaim the title.

The Boars eased to their ninth success of the season of Saturday with an eight-wicket win over basement boys Ifield.

Cricket''Sussex League Premier ''Roffey v Ifield''Pictured is Luke Barnard bowling for Roffey.''Crawley Road, Horsham, West Sussex. ''Picture: Liz Pearce 04/08/2018''LP180964 SUS-180508-141730008

They chased down their visitors’ 121 all out with little trouble to extend their lead 15 points as they bid to recapture the title.

That lead is over second-placed Eastbourne – a side they still have to play away, the day before their National T20 Vitality Club clash at Penzance.

As well as that, Roffey face a trip to Hastings this weekend, Brighton & Hove at home and Horsham at home in their final game of the season.

Davies said: “It’s nice to have a bit of a cushion, but we are going into the one-day stuff now so there are no draws. It’s win or lose cricket so we are probably going to have to win three, if not all four of our remaining four games to win the league.”

Cricket''Sussex League Premier ''Roffey v Ifield''Roffey celebrate. ''Crawley Road, Horsham, West Sussex. ''Picture: Liz Pearce 04/08/2018''LP180977 SUS-180508-141953008

Roffey had quickly reduced Ifield to 12-2 on Saturday after winning the toss, but a couple of former Boars then caused their old side a bit of a problem.

Dan Smith (36) and Mike Norris (22) put on a third-wicket stand of 42 to boost them to 64-3 when the latter was bowled by Ben Manenti (2-37).

Soon after Luke Barnard struck for the first of his six wickets, seeing Smith caught behind with the score on 78-4.

From there just Jack Groves (24) and Sam Dorrington (16) made double figures as they crumbled to 121 all out under a superb spell from Barnard (6-53).

Cricket''Sussex League Premier ''Roffey v Ifield''Pictured is Ben Manenti bowling for Roffey.'Crawley Road, Horsham, West Sussex. ''Picture: Liz Pearce 04/08/2018''LP180970 SUS-180508-141836008

In reply, despite Theo Rivers being caught and bowled by Harnoop Kalsi (2-38) with Roffey yet to score, Ben Manenti restored order with 46, before Rohit Jagota (35*) and Jibran Khan (34*) saw them home in the 26th over with two wickets down.

Davies added: “It was quite a convincing win in the end, although they started off ok to be fair to them.

“Dan Smith and Mike Norris batted well for a time, but once we broke that partnership, we took wickets regularly. Mike is a very good player and one we have all played with, so it was nice to get his wicket as it killed their momentum off.

“Ben and Barney bowled very well in a partnership which was very pleasing.

“With the bat, Ben killed the game off for them and Rohit and Jib finished it off for a convincing win in the end.”