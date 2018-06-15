Roffey captain Matt Davies has admitted their start to the season has seen them installed as favourites for the Premier Division title.

After six games of the season they have opened up a 21-point lead at the top of the table over second-placed Brighton & Hove.

Roffey v Hastings (batting)'Joe Billings SUS-181106-012936008

They are unbeaten this year with five wins and one abandonment and secured another comfortable success at the weekend, easing past Hastings with a ten-wicket triumph.

After missing out on the title to East Grinstead last year, following three back-to-back league wins, Roffey were determined to be back in the running this year.

And even Davies has now agreed that their sublime start has seen them acquire the favourite tag at just the third-way stage.

He said: “We’re training hard and everyone is prepared when it comes to match day. We just stick to the skills that we possess and try to keep it simple.

Roffey v Hastings (batting) SUS-181106-013115008

“The way that it’s started, we have to consider ourselves the favourites for the league.

“(However), it was such a convincing win (against Hastings) and we weren’t really tested so we’ll have to wait and see as there will be some bigger tests coming up.

“We’re not going to get ahead of ourselves, we will keep putting in the same performances as we are at the moment, keep working hard and the table will take care of itself.”

Another maximum 30-point success on Saturday saw them extend their lead at the top of the division as they blew away their visitors.

Hastings won the toss and elected to bat, but finished with 105 all out in 44.3 overs, whilst the visitors won with a reply of 108-0 in 16.3 overs.

Bowler Alex Collins was the star with the ball for Roffey taking 5-25 while Rohit Jagota took 3-18.

Theo Rivers (55 not out) and Jagota (44 not out) saw the league leaders through to their fifth victory of the season.

Captain Matt Davies said: “It’s pleasing to get another win. It was a game we were hoping to win from the start and to do so, so convincingly was really pleasing.

“It was a comfortable performance. The scorecard show that it was convincing.

“They had a decent start with the bat but we pulled it back really well and kept taking wickets, with Collo (Collins) taking five in the league for the first time which was outstanding.

“The whole team played well as a unit. It was very pleasing.”

Roffey now face a trip to second-placed Brighton & Hove this weekend.