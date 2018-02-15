Unchanged Roffey aware a title challenge will be tough

Roffey will be bidding to put another piece of silverware in the cabinet when the cricket season gets underway - but know they will have to be at their best to challenge for league honours.

The Boars’ dominance of the Sussex Cricket League Premier Division was ended last year after successive triumphs in 2014, 2015 and 2016.

Last season, East Grinstead took the crown and finished ahead of second-place Roffey by 13 points, leaving Matt Davies’ side to lift the T20 Cup instead in 2017.

Davies, who is currently in Western Australia for Eaton CC, will again skipper the side and has managed to retain all of last year’s side.

As well as none departing, Roffey are also hopeful of bringing back Australian all-rounder Ben Manenti as their overseas.

On their hopes, Davies said: “I think, as always, our aim is to win some silverware, which we have done for the last four seasons, so we would obviously like to continue that. We will be competing in four competitions this year, including both National KO and National T20, so we will certainly be looking to go deep in both those competitions.

“I think league wise, East Grinstead, Cuckfield, Eastbourne, Middleton will all be strong sides this year, so we will have to play well to challenge for the title.”

Popular coach Simon Fearnley will again take charge alongside Davies with the skipper adding: “We have Simon as coach again this year.

“He gets on very well with our group and has a good knowledge of the game, tactically and technically he is also extremely useful to have around.

“We will just keep enjoying playing together again this season, and as always drive ourselves and the team to be the best.”

Roffey begin their campaign on Saturday, May 5, away to Middleton and host champions East Grinstead the following weekend.

The first derby with Horsham takes place at Cricketfield Road on June 30, with the return fixture on the final day of the season (September 1).