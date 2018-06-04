Unbeaten Roffey can still improve according to skipper despite crushing Ifield victory

Roffey skipper Matt Davies was pleased with his side’s 189-run away win against Ifield but feels there are still areas where his side could improve.

The win sees the unbeaten Boars sit top of the Sussex Cricket League Premier Division table after five games.

Having been level at the summit with Brighton & Hove for the past few weeks, Davies side took a two-point lead to go clear with their second-placed rivals dropping points in their win over Eastbourne.

On Ifield Green, the hosts won the toss and elected to field, and the visitors hit 266-7 off their 50 overs, with Jibran Khan (58) topscoring.

In reply, the hosts were skittled for a total of just 77 in 31 overs.

Davies said: “It was pleasing to pick up another convincing win in the league against one of our local rivals.

“It was a really good team effort with both bat and ball.

“However, we said that people need to score hundreds and it’s something we’re working on.

“When you get 266 in a 50 over game though you can’t really be too disappointed.”

Roffey lost Theo Rivers (two) early, but a 104-run second-wicket partnership between Rohit Jagota (48) and Khan saw the Boars at 111-2.

Jagota and Khan fell in quick succession - both caught off the bowling of Jigar Parekh - to leave them at 124-3.

Good knocks from Ben Manenti (36), Josh Fleming (29) and Usman Khan (34) that all helped to propel Roffey to 233-7.

Paul Harrison (36*) and George Fleming (five*) then saw out the innings as the Boars ended on 266-7.

With the ball, Andrew McGorian claimed 2-31, Parakh took 2-51 and former Roffey player Dan Smith picked up 2-47.

In reply, Ifield batted meekly as Roffey’s bowlers tore in to the home side.

There were two wickets apiece from Jagota (2-10), Leigh Harrison (2-12), and George Fleming (2-21) as well as a three-wicket haul for Alex Collins (3-30) as the Boars blew Ifield away for 77.

They fell to 19-4 as the top of the order all failed to make double figures - including Mike Norris against his former side.

Sam Dorrington (14) added some resistance, but wickets continued to fall and he was dismissed with the score on 43-6.

Then only Daniel Groves (10) and James Pearce (12) made double figures as the final four wickets fell for 34 runs in 31 overs.

Davies added: “It was positive that most of our top eight batsmen got good scores.

“It’s nice when everyone’s contributing with the bat as it feels more like a team performance.

“We also got overs under people’s belts who haven’t bowled as much so far this season.

“George (Fleming) got off the mark in the league with a couple of wickets, Collo (Alex Collins) got a three-for, and Leigh (Harrison) came back and impressed as well.”

Up next for Roffey is a home league fixture against Hasting & St Leonards Priory this Saturday.