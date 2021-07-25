Too much water for Sharks... Sussex and Durham rained off

There was overnight rain at the 1st Central County Ground and more rain in the late morning and early afternoon gave umpires Mark Newell and Bill Taylor little option but to abandon the game.

It was a frustrating outcome for both sides. Sussex were looking to get off the mark after coming close to causing an upset by beating Lancashire in their opening fixture, while Durham were the form side after posting a record List A score for the county against Kent in their first game. But the umpires made their last pitch inspection at 2.45 and decided to call off the game a short time afterwards.