The Ashes are coming to Horsham as England 70s take on Australia

The Ashes are coming to Cricketfield Road on Friday where another chapter in the famous England and Australia will take place.

While next summer’s battle for the urn has not been brought forward, Horsham Cricket Club will play host to the over-70s One Day International.

It is the second match in a three-day series and England will be looking to level things up after the first game, held in Banbury on August 8, saw nail-biting finish when England ended up only five runs short of Australia’s total.

Three Sussex 70s players have been selected for this Friday’s clash and they are Martin Burgess, Andy Barnes and Peter Crees.

Wicketkeeper Burgess was born in Horsham and started playing cricket under the guidance of the late, long time club president Dr John Dew.

Burgess went to Collyer’s where he was coached and played cricket throughout his years at the school.

Barry Peay, the England selected umpire, is also a former pupil of Collyer’s and Horsham CC president.

The 50-over-a-side game commences at 12noon.