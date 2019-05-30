Table-topping Roffey stroll to 'convincing win' over East Grinstead to continue perfect start

‘One of the best and most destructive hundreds’ Roffey skipper Matt Davies has ever seen helped the Boars record an eight-wicket home win over East Grinstead in the Premier Division on Saturday, leaving them as the only side in the division with a 100 per cent winning record.

The visitors won the toss and elected to bat but were bowled out for 213 in 49.4 overs. The undoubted highlight of the Boars’ spell was George Fleming (3-42) claiming a hat-trick.

The returning Jibran Khan struck an unbeaten 65 for Roffey

In reply Roffey were led to victory by a bombastic Ben Manenti (135 off 101 balls) and the returning Jibran Khan (65*) as they smashed 218-2 in 29.5 overs.

Davies said: “It was nice to get a convincing win. East Grinstead were going really well but four wickets in four balls changed the game completely and swung it in our favour.

“It was nice to get quick wickets when we needed. George’s hat-trick was brilliant, but all the bowlers bowled well.

“Jib (Khan) was back and he showed on Saturday how important he is to us. It’s really nice to have him back and in form.

“And it was another brilliant innings by Ben. It was probably one of the best and most destructive hundreds I’ve seen for Roffey.

“They both batted phenomenally and made it look like a very comfortable win when it looked like we were going to be chasing upwards of 250.”

Tom Haynes (six) fell early in the East Grinstead innings to Leigh Harrison (1-32) but a marvellous 91-run second-wicket partnership from Will Adkin (48) and Leo Cammish (53) steadied the visiting innings.

But Adkins run out at 111-2 signalled a remarkable spell which saw four wickets fall in as many balls as Fleming tore through the East Grinstead middle-order.

Rohit Jagota (2-25) then claimed Cammish and Brad Hatchett (duck) in three balls to see the score at 159-7.

Ian Sturmer (39) and George Cave (36) added vital runs to East Grinstead’s score but great bowling at the tail from Manenti (2-53) and Alex Collins (1-23) helped the Boars bowl the visitors out for 213.

Roffey’s reply showed why they currently top the Premier Division. Despite Theo Rivers being removed for a duck after just three balls, a superlative 211-run second-wicket demolition from Manenti and Khan saw the Boars just two-runs shy of victory.

Manenti’s sparkling innings was ended by Brad Hatchett (1-54), leaving new man in Jagota to blast a six to secure Roffey’s fourth league win in four.

The Boars will now put their 100 per cent winning streak on the line as they travel to local rivals Horsham on Saturday.