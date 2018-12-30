Sydney Sixers hand Roffey star Ben Manenti his BBL debut - and he shines in first game

Ben Manenti in action for Roffey
Roffey cricketer Ben Manenti made an big impression on his Big Bash League debut for the Sydney Sixers.

Manenti was a big part of Roffey's incredible season in 2018 and completed a brilliant year by earning the player-of-the-match honours on debut for his match-turning spell at Marvel Stadium against the Melbourne Renegades.

After finding out only an hour before play he'd been picked in the final XI, Manenti displayed the composure of a veteran in conceding just 13 from his four overs and claiming the key wickets of the Melbourne Renegades' two top scorers - Mackenzie Harvey and Tom Cooper.

 His figures were the most economical ever returned by a KFC BBL debutant.

The Sixers were only defending 132-7 and managed to restrict the Renegades to just 99-9 from their 20 overs.

Manenti scored 449 runs with two 50s and one century as Roffey won the Sussex Cricket League Premier Division. He also took 28 wickets with a best of 8-39.

Manenti is joined in the Sydney Sixers side by Englishmen Joe Denly and Tom Curran and former Cuckfield overseas star Jordan Silk.