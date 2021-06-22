Sussex suffer third atraight Vitality Blast washout

The County Ground

Heavy rain for much of the previous 36 hours had left the outfield saturated and umpires Paul Pollard and Rob Bailey made their decision after a lengthy inspection. They decided that conditions at the 1st Central County Ground were unsafe and would not improve in time to play. Both sides take one point.

Sussex are still unbeaten after six games and remain second in the table. They are back in action at Hove on Friday against Gloucestershire.