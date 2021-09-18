Sussex Sharks reply to Kent Spitfires in the Blast - in pictures

The Sharks lost wickets regularly against a tight Kent attack who a decent score on the board in order to put the squeeze on Luke Wright's men. Sussex ended up being bowled out for 147 to lose by 21 runs as Kent went through to the evening's final against Somerset. Here are the best of the pictures from the Sussex innings. Here are the pictures from the Kent innings and here's how the whole day has unfolded.
1. Sussex Sharks reply against Kent Spitfires - picture gallery
Action from the Sussex reply against Kent in the Vitality Blast semi-final at Edgbaston / Picture: Getty
2.
Action from the Sussex reply against Kent in the Vitality Blast semi-final at Edgbaston / Picture: Getty
3.
Action from the Sussex reply against Kent in the Vitality Blast semi-final at Edgbaston / Picture: Getty
4.
Action from the Sussex reply against Kent in the Vitality Blast semi-final at Edgbaston / Picture: Getty