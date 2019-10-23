Sussex Cricket's return to Horsham a 'massive boost for the local community'

Horsham CC club manager Chris Shambrook hailed Sussex's return to the town next summer as a 'massive boost for the local community'.

Professional cricket will make a comeback at Horsham after a five-year absence when the Sharks play a Royal London One-Day Cup at Cricket Field Road in 2020.

The exact date for the 50 over cup game will be announced when the county fixture list is revealed in November.

Horsham will become the third outground currently used by Sussex for men’s first-team cricket, alongside Arundel Castle and The Saffrons in Eastbourne.

Speaking to Danny Pike on BBC Radio Sussex, Shambrook was naturally delighted with the return of the Sharks and spoke of the positive impact Sussex will have on the town.

He said: "It is fantastic news for us here at Horsham.

"After a five-year absence, to get county cricket back is something that we've been working hard at with Rob (Andrew, chief executive) at Sussex to get a mutually beneficial deal and bring cricket back to the community at Horsham.

"I've personally worked here at the club for three years and every time I say where I work the first question is, when's county cricket coming back?

"It was a shame, for various reasons, that we lost it in the first place but now we're looking forward to next year.

"(It's) a massive boost for the club. We're in a transitional period as a cricket club here at the moment so it's a massive boost for us.

"It's a massive boost for the local community as well as local businesses, pubs and restaurants.

"Everyone around the place will benefit from the day. We're hoping to encourage 2, 3, 4,000 people into town for the day."

