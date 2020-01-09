Sussex Cricket League – who will our sides play in 2020?

The Sussex Cricket League have revealed how each division will look for our local teams for the 2020 season.

Reigning Premier Division champions Roffey will be looking for their sixth title in seven years.

Trying to stop the Boars from retaining their crown are Brighton & Hove, Three Bridges, Middleton, Preston Nomads, Eastbourne, Cuckfield and promoted sides Hastings & St Leonards and Haywards Heath.

Horsham have some mouthwatering derbies to look forward to following relegation to Division 2 for the first time ever.

The Lions will take on neighbours Billingshurst and promoted Roffey 2nds as they look to return to the Premier Division at the first time of asking.

Mayfield, Bognor Regis, St James Montefiore, Lindfield, Chichester Priory, Burgess Hill and Preston Nomads 2nds complete the second tier.

Promoted pair Slinfold and Henfield will meet West Chiltington in Division 3 West.

Goring, Worthing, Ansty, Pagham, Littlehampton, Broadwater and Findon complete the make-up of the division.

In Division 4 West, last season’s Division 5 West runners-up Horsham Trinity will do battle with Steyning.

Stirlands, Chippingdale, Felbridge & Sunnyside, Chichester Priory 2nds, East Preston, Crawley, Cuckfield 2nds and RAM round off the teams.

There will be derbies aplenty in Division 5 West as Horsham 2nds, Barns Green, Wisborough Green, Southwater and Billingshurst 2nds look set to fight for bragging rights.

The quintet will also come up against Worthing 2nds, Middleton 2nds, West Wittering, Clymping and Findon 2nds.

Broadbridge Heath will do battle with Pagham 2nds, Arundel, Aldwick, Steyning 2nds, Crawley Eagles, Rustington, Eastergate, West Chiltington 2nds and Crawley 2nds in Division 6 West.