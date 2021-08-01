Only one game was completed in the Premier Division as Eastbourne (179 all out) beat Brighton and Hove (166 all out) by 13 runs. Malcolm Johnson top scored for Eastbourne with 61 while Luke Bartier was in the wickets again with 4-41.

In reply Oliver Collins hit 60 but it was the Jacob Smith show with the ball as he took 7-31 to bowl his side to victory.

All the other games were abandoned but there were hundreds for Nipun Karunanayake and Ollie Graham for Cuckfield against Three Bridges and Rohit Jagota hit 115 for Roffey against Middleton.

In Division 2, Bognor (65-3) beat Preston Nomads (62 all out) was the only completed game. Josh Sargeant took 6-25 for Bognor.

In the abandoned games, Will Sheffield took 5-33 for Mayfield against Chichester and Shakeem Clarke hit a 28-ball 54 for Billingshurst against Horsham.

Other notable performances:

Division 4 East: Jake Lingard 5-34 for East Grinstead 2nd XI. Nick Peters 5-28 for Crowhurst Park.

Division 4 West: Ikram Najabat 5-36for Crawley.

Division 5 West: Stuart Nelmes 108 for Middleton 2nd XI.

Division 5 East: Shankar Bala 8-15 for Hailsham, Simon Dunning 87 from just 47 balls for Hailsham. Mike Parker 5-49 for Chiddingly. Iftikhar Ahmed 5-47 for Little Common Ramblers.

Division 5 Central: George Martin 210 not out for Plumpton and East Chiltington.

Division 8 West: Les Ward 103 not out and James Sisley 96 not out as Broadwater 2nd posted 254-1 against Horsham 3rd XI.

Division 10 West: Iain Watkins took 5-31 for Worthing 3rd XI.

Division 10 Central: Sean Colquhoun 5-18 for Edenbridge 2nd XI.

Division 11 West (North): Khalid Javed 140 not out from 79 balls for Ifield 4th XI.

Division 12 West (South): Mark Robson 5-20 for Middleton Academy XI.

Division 12 Central (North): Frankie Francis 6-11.