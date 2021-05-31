Adam Butler bowling for Ansty against Slinfold

Sussex Cricket League action: Billingshurst v Horsham, Ansty v Slinfold in pictures

The sun finally shone on the Sussex Cricket League this weekend - and our photographer Steve Robards got plenty of action.

By Mark Dunford
Monday, 31st May 2021, 8:36 am
Updated Monday, 31st May 2021, 8:38 am

Steve visited Billingshurst v Horsham in Division 2 and Ansty v Slinfold in Division 3 West - here are a selection of his pictures.

1. Ansty v Slinfold

Luke Wood bowling

2. Ansty v Slinfold

Adam Goacher batting for Slinfold

3. Ansty v Slinfold

Sean Overton

4. Ansty v Slinfold

Jamie Parker bowling for Ansty

