Luke Wells has spoken about wanting to be a one-day all-rounder - and he showed in helping Sussex beat Kent it's no pipedream.

Wells took 2-30 as Sussex restricted Kent to 188 all out - then scored 62 as the Sharks chased down the target with the loss of only three wickets.

The Sussex reply / Picture by PW Sporting Photography

