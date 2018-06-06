Video: Horsham's Clark leads Sussex u17s to victory with century

In the same week as his maiden second eleven fifty, an immaculate ton by Sussex skipper, Tom Clark paved the way for a wonderful win for our U17s in the ECB One-Day Cup.

Having won the toss Clark, who plays for Horsham, took the initiative choosing to bat first. Under clear skies and baking temperatures it was the correct decision.

Tom Clark in action for Horsham

All of the top order got good starts, but it was Clark (125) who caught the eye with some excellent cut shots off the back foot and straight drives. He raced past 50 and expertly closed in on the century.

The Sussex innings stalled mid-way through when Surrey spinner Freddie Geffen took three quick wickets.

Defending 211, left-arm pace bowler, Will Sheffield, got the reply off to a sensational start. He bowled the opener, middle stump, first ball. As everyone caught their breath he then took number three the very next ball (middle stump). He ended the first over with a double wicket maiden.

Even though skipper Ben Geddes (32) and Rehan Ratnasbapathy (38) saw the innings over 100 runs Surrey never really recovered from a bad start.

Spinner, Abdullah Nazir, took three for 37 and, aided by a stunning stumping by Mason Robinson, closed out the game. Surrey 150 all out.

Two previous rained out matches had already wrecked any chance of our U17s progressing to the ECB quarter finals. This win however gave a glimpse of how exceptional this Sussex U17 squad are.

Boys’ Academy Director, Richard Halsall, was pleased with what he saw: “That was a very good day’s cricket for us, we were very competitive from the warm up right through to the last ball.

“We now look forward to the [three-day] County Championship matches where we will be able to spend some quality time with the players.”

Our U17s will be attending to their studies and exams over the next few weeks. All at Sussex Cricket wish them the very best of luck.

The side are back in action on July 10 again against Surrey at Cheam.

