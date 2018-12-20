Sussex Girls 2019 Academy and EPP announced

Cassidy McCarthy, Ella McCaughan and Ella Wadey form the Academy. Amie Anderson, Frankie Angel, Elise Jorgensen, Freya Kemp and Hollie Young are included in the EPP. The Academy players attend one-to-one training sessions twice per week during the winter and members of the EPP meet as a group for one batting and one bowling session each week. Within the EPP, Freya and Hollie will take part in a new ‘EPP Plus’ programme, which rewards players who have excelled over the previous summer and are deemed to be extremely close to an Academy place. EPP Plus players will receive an extra one-to-one training session every fortnight during the winter on top of their regular EPP sessions. Both programmes are based at the Sir Rod Aldridge Cricket Centre at Brighton Aldridge Community Academy (BACA) and are made possible by funding from the Aldridge Foundation.

1. Cassidy McCarthy Sussex Cricket Girls Academy 2019 - After impressing in the EPP and in matches for the Sussex under-17 and Womens teams in 2018, Cassidy has been selected for the Academy for the first time. A wicket-keeper until the age of 13, the 16-year-old is now an opening bowler and middle-order batter. Cassidy made her debut for the senior side in 2017 and took 3 for 10 against Kent in last seasons T20 competition She is a pupil at St. Gregorys Catholic School in Tunbridge Wells and plays club cricket for Bells Yew Green CC. other Buy a Photo

2. Ella McCaughan Sussex Cricket Girls Academy 2019 will be Ellas third-year on the Academy, despite the top-order batter and leg-spinner being the youngest member of the programme. The 16-year-old made her Sussex Womens debut during the summer and was recently selected for the England Academy squad. No female player scored more runs for Sussex in 2018 than Ella. The Seaford Head pupil plays her club cricket for Seaford CC and Ansty CC. jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Ella Wadey Sussex Cricket Girls Academy 2019 A top-order batter and medium-pace bowler from Goring CC, 17-year-old Ella is also entering her third year on the programme. The Worthing College student made her debut for Sussex Women in 2017 and scored 71 against Essex last season. other Buy a Photo

4. Elise Jorgensen Sussex Cricket Emerging Players Programme 2019 An off-spinner and middle-order batter from Rye CC, Elise is in her second-year on the EPP. The 16-year-old is a pupil at Highworth School in Ashford, Kent. other Buy a Photo

View more