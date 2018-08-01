Sharks boosted as Rashid Khan extends Blast stay

Sussex overseas player Rashid Khan will remain with the Sharks’ for the duration of their Vitality Blast group matches.

The Afghan leg-spinner and world’s number one T20 bowler was initially signed for the first half of the Sharks’ south group campaign.

That would have made tonight’s fixture against Gloucestershire Rashid’s final appearance for the club, but the 19-year-old’s withdrawal from the Caribbean Premier League has freed him up to play Sussex’s seven remaining group games, including a further four matches at The 1st Central County Ground, Hove.

Head coach Jason Gillespie expressed his delight at the news: “I’m very big on continuity when it comes to tournaments and, as a general rule, I prefer not to have players dropping in for a few games.

“Having said that, Rashid is the number one T20 bowler in the world and so having him in the team for any number of games would have added value – as we have already seen - but to now have him available for the whole of the group stage is absolutely wonderful.”

Rashid added: “I had always wanted to play more than the first seven games so when I heard I was now going to be free, I asked the club straightaway if they would like me to stay or the full 14 matches. Thankfully, they also wanted me to stay.

“I’m really enjoying my time at Sussex so far and I’m looking forward to the rest of the matches here. Let’s hope we can win many of them!”

Both the Sharks’ overseas signings for the competition are now available throughout the group stage. New Zealand batsman, Tom Bruce, has been signed for the entirety of Sussex’s campaign, including the knock-out stages.

The next opportunity for Sharks fans to see both Khan and Bruce in action at The 1st Central County Ground is tonight when the team take on league leaders Gloucestershire. Play gets underway at 7pm.

Tickets for that match are available online via the Print@Home service up until gates open at 5.30pm. Thereafter, any remaining tickets will be available on the gates.

Tickets for Sussex Sharks’ four subsequent home matches are also available online.

Sussex Sharks remaining Vitality Blast home fixtures (South Group, all at The 1st Central County Ground):

Wed 1st Aug v Gloucestershire (7pm)

Sun 5th Aug v Somerset (2.30pm)

Fri 10th Aug v Kent (7pm)

Tue 14th Aug v Glamorgan (6.30pm)

Fri 17th Aug v Middlesex (6.30pm)

