Sharks aim to build on Kent win as Hants visit

Head coach Jason Gillespie has named an unchanged squad for Sussex Sharks’ second match of this year’s Royal London One-Day Cup.

The side take on Hampshire at the 1st Central County Ground on Saturday, their second home fixture in three days.

Sussex romped to a seven-wicket victory over Kent Spitfires on Thursday in front of a crowd of almost 2,000 people.

Ollie Robinson and Danny Briggs both took three wickets as Kent were dismissed for 188. Robinson’s 3-31 were his best figures in list A cricket.

A first one-day 50 for Luke Wells and an unbeaten 73 from captain Ben Brown saw the Sharks to victory with more than ten overs remaining.

Reflecting on Sussex’s excellent start to the campaign and looking ahead to tomorrow’s encounter with Hampshire, Gillespie said: “It was very pleasing to get off to a good start against Kent. The boys bowled and fielded excellently, and I thought we constructed our run-chase very well.

“Browny [Ben Brown] and Luke [Wells] read the wicket perfectly and adjusted accordingly and then Laurie’s knock at the end topped things off.

“It’s a good start but there are plenty of tough games to come starting with Hampshire tomorrow.”

Stiaan van Zyl continues to recover from the sore knee he sustained during the Specsavers County Championship match against Kent and remains unavailable.

Saturday’s match against Hampshire gets under way at 11am, with tickets available on the gate from 9.30am. The game will also be streamed live on the Sussex Cricket Match Centre.

Sussex Sharks squad:

Ben Brown (capt./wk)

Danny Briggs

Michael Burgess

Laurie Evans

Harry Finch

George Garton

Delray Rawlins

Ollie Robinson

Abi Sakande

Phil Salt

Ishant Sharma

Luke Wells

David Wiese

Luke Wright