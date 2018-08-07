Is ex-Sussex star and Nottinghamshire batsmen set for temporary Horsham return?

Horsham captain Michael Thornely has said ex-Sussex batsmen Chris Nash wouldn’t need much convincing to feature for the Lions on his return from injury.

The 35-year-old Nottinghamshire star is currently out with a shoulder injury after landing awkwardly following an attempted catch during the Outlaw’s T20 Blast game against Birmingham Bears on July 4.

Nash is undergoing rehabilitation for the injury and rumours have linked him with a temporary return to Horsham to regain match fitness.

Thornely wouldn’t confirm whether the long-serving Sussex player would appear for the Lions but said Nash still loves the club.

He commented: “I know Nashy well, but I don’t know how his rehab is going.

“I know he loves playing for Horsham so we wouldn’t have to convince him to play but he’s now up in Nottinghamshire.

“It would be far for him to go so I don’t know.”

The former Tanbridge House School pupil had spent his entire career at Sussex before making the move to Nottinghamshire at the start of 2018 and also appeared for Horsham, when available, in a ten-year career for the Lions spanning from 2000 to 2010.

Nash also starred in Sussex’s County Championship winning seasons in 2006 and 2007.