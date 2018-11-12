England and Sussex Sharks star to play in Australia's Big Bash League

England international and Sussex Sharks all-rounder, Chris Jordan is the latest to join Australia’s Big Bash League.

He will play for the Sydney Thunder in January, the second half of the tournament as him and New Zealand batsman Joe Devcich will replace England’s Joe Root and Jos Buttler, as they will be involved in England’s tour of the Caribbean.

Jordan played for the Adelaide Strikers in previous editions, and was selected in the first Afghanistan T20 League earlier this year.

Jordan was involved in England’s T20 series with Sri Lanka last month, where he made his 35th T20 International.

Jordan will join Sharks teammates, Jofra Archer and Tymal Mills, who plays for the Hobart Hurricanes and Rashid Khan, who plays for the reigning champions, the Adelaide Strikers, who are coached by Sussex Head Coach, Jason Gillespie.

The BBL, in its eighth edition this year, will get underway on Wednesday, December 19, with the final on February 17, 2019.