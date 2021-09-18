Sussex at Vitality Finals Day - LIVE: Sussex chasing 169 to win against Kent Spitfires
Sussex Sharks at looking to win the Vitality Blast for the first time since 2009.
Saturday, 18th September 2021, 4:26 pm
Luke Wright's men are chasing 169 to win against Kent Spitfires in the semi final and the winner will play Somerset in the final.
Last updated: Saturday, 18 September, 2021, 16:32
- Sussex chasing 169 to win against Kent Spitfires in second semi-final
- Winners will face Somerset, who beat Hampshire in a thrilling semi-final
- Final starts at 6.45pm
- Sussex last won the competition in 2009 and were runners-up in 2018
End of the powerplay. Sussex 40-3
Rawlins out. Great catch in the deep by Jack Leaning. Sussex 39-3 from 5.5 overs
Sussex 37-2 from 5 overs
Wright gone in a very unfortunate way. 31-2 from 4 overs
What a shot!
First innings pictures
Sussex Sharks are taking on Kent Spitfires in the second semi-final at Vitality Blast Finals Day at Edgbaston, vying for a place in this evening's final against Somerset.
Sussex 19-1 from 2 overs
Kent finish on 168-8. Interesting total
Run out - Stevens misses a Mills delivery, Ahmad wanted to run, Stevens didn’t! 163-8 two balls left
