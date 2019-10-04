Sussex and Horsham starlet called up for England U19 tri-series in West Indies

Sussex and Horsham hotshot Tom Clark has been named in the England squad for their under-19 tri-series with West Indies and Sri Lanka in the Caribbean this December.

A 16-strong squad has been selected for the 50-over matches. The series is the last competitive test for the young players before the ICC U19 World Cup in South Africa in January and February next year.

The young Lions begin their tour with two warm-up matches against an Antigua XI on Sunday, December 1 and Tuesday December 3 before their first tri-series game against Sri Lanka U19s on Friday, December 6. The final will be played on Saturday, December 21 with the venue yet to be confirmed.

England U19 head coach Jon Lewis said: “With the World Cup on the horizon, this is our last opportunity to assess our squad and decide which 15 players to take with us to South Africa.

“Nearly half the squad managed to secure county first team appearances this summer. Ben Charlesworth (Gloucestershire), Jack Haynes (Worcestershire), Jordan Cox (Kent), Dan Mousley (Warwickshire), Hamidullah Qadri (Derbyshire), Joey Evison (Nottinghamshire) and Tom Clark all had fantastic development experiences at the next level.

“These experiences are a major step forward on their journey and will help them understand the levels they need to achieve to be successful professional cricketers."

The 18-year-old received his first call up for England U19s in July. He was part of a 16-man squad that took part in a tri-series against India U19s and Bangladesh U19s in July and August.

Clark’s highest total in the series was 66 against India U19s on August 9. His innings, including three fours and a maximum, helped England U19s to an eight wicket win at Beckenham.

The left-handed batsman made his Sussex debut in their draw against Worcestershire in the final fixture of Division Two season.

Clark averaged 33.57 in eight innings, with a top score of 91, for Horsham as the Lions were relegated for the first time from the 1st Central Sussex Premier Division.

