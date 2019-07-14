Sussex ace Jofra Archer is key man as England win thrilling World Cup final

Jofra Archer held his nerve in a super over to help England win the World Cup in the most thrilling fashion imaginable.

The teams had to settle the final at Lord's with a one-over-a-side deciding over after the scores were tied at the end of the 50-over contest.

After England scored 15-0 in their super over thanks to Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes - who'd also been the batting heroes in the main game - Archer, just three months into his England career, was chosen to bowl the six balls that would decided whether England could win the World Cup for the first time. In fact it turned out to be seven balls.

Archer's over started badly, with a wide, leaving NZ needing 15 but still off six. A two was followed by a six by Jimmy Neesham and NZ needed only seven off four balls. But Archer managed not to concede another boundary and when Martin Guptill faced the last ball, they needed two.

Again Archer was on the money and NZ were run out going for their second- and England were World Cup winners.

A delighted Archer said: "The last time I was in a final it didn't go my way so that was in my mind. Stokesy came over and told me, win or lose, today will not define me as a player. The boys did so well to give us 15, I am so grateful they gave us the opportunity to compete."

Earlier, as New Zealand scored 241-8, Archer bowled well, taking 1-42 in his ten overs.