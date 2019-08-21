Success for Horsham and Henfield at Sussex Junior Cricket Festival

August 12 was a damp start to the U13 Sussex Junior Cricket Festival so Horsham’s tournament started a day later at Horley.

Batting first, Horsham posted a total of 167-9 from 32.5 overs, thanks to 50 from Alfred Haines. Horley put up a spirited response but their total of 166-8 was two runs short of the winning target, so both teams had to settle for a draw. Rahul Tangirala, Zan Copleston and Maxwell Bartlett took two wickets each.

Horsham’s next match was at home to Burgess Hill and Horsham posted a massive 238-1 from 29 overs, with Tangirala hitting an unbeaten century and Morgan Purnell 56. Burgess Hill were bowled for 145 with Tangirala taking four wickets, and Bartlett and Sam Horsley two each.

Local rivals Roffey were Horsham’s last opponents, and both teams knew that a win would give them an outside opportunity of getting into the final. Rain delayed the start so the match was reduced to 60 overs.

Roffey’s total of 122 was one that Horsham thought was within their grasp. The rain came again, and a contest that was tantalisingly set was abandoned, scuppering both teams hopes of reaching the final.

A win and a winning draw from the two completed matches was a decent return for Horsham and a real team effort. The remaining players used were Ruben Weide, George Rimer, James Gerrard, Kyle Catterson, Nathan Jones and Billy Johnson.

Henfield U14s finished runners up to Lewes Priory in the SJCF Shield.

The week started off at home against Lindfield. Henfield bowled the opposition out for 154. Henfield squeaked home scoring 155-9 with the winning runs scored by James Hampton.

Next up were Pagham and HCC scored 232-7 in 42 overs with Dan Woodward making his maiden century (105). Pagham were bowled for 192 in 33 overs, with the pick of the bowlers being Asmus Minchell (3-17).

Littlehampton visited Henfield next. Henfield batted first scoring 323-2. Woodward scored 108* and Minchell scored his maiden century retiring on 100*.

Littlehampton were all out for 142. Both Ed Helps and Jed Bandy took two wickets each. Henfield now had maximum points from three games so another maximum would put them in the final

The last game against Portslade saw Oliver Mackinnon star with 64 as Henfield posted 183-8 off 42 overs. Portslade were bowled for 137 with Tom Lewis taking 3-12.

Both Henfield and Lewes Priory progressed to the final which was played at the neutral ground of Lindfield.

Henfield chose to bat but were disrupted by poor weather. Unable to create a rhythm they were eventually bowled out for 106 runs off 28.5 overs with Hampton scoring 52 runs.

Priory started strongly putting on 59 runs before the loss of their first wicket finally pushing past the target to finish on 109-4 wickets off 26 overs. Both Lewis and Woodward took braces.

A great campaign ultimately ended in disappointment but there so many amazing performances from all the players.