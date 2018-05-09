Steyning succumb to Carmichael in season opener

Steyning’s season got off to a poor start as they lost to Goring by nine wickets in Division 3 West of the newly-formed Sussex Cricket League.

The visitors won the toss and elected to bowl and it looked the right decision as Ed Lamb and Oliver Collins both fell early.

Andy Isaac in action for Steyning 2nd XI on Saturday

Keeper David Kennett hit 22 and skipper Luke Chapman an unbeaten 34 the best the rest of the line-up struggled to get going against the bowling of Kellon Carmichael (4-25) and Matt Keen (2-25). Steyning finished their 45 overs on 138-8.

In reply, Goring cruised to the total in 32.4 overs losing just one wicket. Skipper Sam Thorns was the only wicket to fall, taken by Lamb, for 53. Ben Cartwright was unbeaten on 53 not out.

Steyning skipper Luke Chapman said: "We struggled early on against some very good bowling in difficult conditions.

"As the day went on the pitch got better and better and the outfield got a lot quicker. Losing early wickets like we did really didn’t help with trying to post a big score, 138-8 of 45 overs was never going to be enough against a good side like goring.

"We struggled to create any chances with the ball but ed lamb got a wicket a little bit too late. We are up against Three Bridges 2’s next week and I’m challenging the batsmen and bowlers to step up."

Steyning 2nd XI were also beaten, after being bowled out for just 60 by Southwater 1st XI. Only Andy Isaacs (13) and extras (21) reached double figures.

Nick Baker (3-20) was the pick of the Southwater bowlers. In reply, Alex Harding (28 not out) and Baker (31 not out) saw Southwater home inside eight overs.

Steyning teenager defies expectations to play international cricket



Skipper gets Sussex over the line to beat Middlesex

