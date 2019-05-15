Steyning's spirit praised as perfect start continues

Oliver Collins heaped praise on Steyning’s spirit as they maintained their 100 per cent Sussex League Division 3 West start.

A two-wicket win over Findon ensured they are the early season table-toppers.

Captain Collins claimed figures of 4-22, while Cleon Reece collected three wickets as Steyning skittled their opponents out for 139 in 36.2 overs.

There was a slight wobble in the chase, but David Kennett’s unbeaten 46 proved crucial in guiding the visitors to a second successive triumph to start the season.

Collins has been delighted with his side’s opening two matches.

He said: “Picking up 60 points out of 60 has put us in a great place.

“It’s been pleasing the way we’ve bowled with the new ball and closing an innings out which have arguably been weaknesses of ours in years gone by.

“The spirit and team ethic of the lads has been superb, in years gone by Saturday was the type of game where we may have rolled over in the chase. But Diddy (Dave Kennett) with his 40-odd not out put in a brilliant performance.”

Reece ripped through Findon’s top order after Steyning put them in.

He dismissed three of their opening four batsman to leave them in trouble.

Liam Freeman (37) and Felix Jordan (30) steadied things in the middle order.

But a brilliant late charge from skipper Collins skittled Findon for 139.

The captain picked up four late wickets to put Steyning in command. Opener Chris Barnett struck 20 but others in the top six struggled.

The game was in the balance before Kennett’s superb 46 not out led Steyning to victory.

He had key support from number ten Reece (16 not out) to take the visitors to 141-8 in 38.3 overs.

Steyning are now eyeing a hat-trick of wins on the spin to start the season.

The league leaders welcome second-placed Worthing on Saturday.

