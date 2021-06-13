Steyning CC v East Preston CC - cricket picture gallery
Steyning are on a roll in division four west of the Sussex Cricket League and their latest win was a comfortable one at home to East Preston CC.
Sunday, 13th June 2021, 7:08 pm
Updated
Sunday, 13th June 2021, 7:10 pm
East Preston were all out for 93 with Jonny Cooper (23) the only batsman to score more than 20. Andy Isaacs took 4-7, Hywel Jones 3-11. It was a straightforward march to victory for Steyning, who got to the target thanks to Jones' 60 not out and 24 from William Crees. Steyning are a point clear of Chippingdale at the top of the table. See photographer Stephen Goodger's pictures from the game on this page and the ones linked. Get the local cricket action in the Worthing Herald and West Sussex County Times every Thursday.
Page 1 of 4