Steyning CC v East Preston CC - cricket picture gallery

East Preston were all out for 93 with Jonny Cooper (23) the only batsman to score more than 20. Andy Isaacs took 4-7, Hywel Jones 3-11. It was a straightforward march to victory for Steyning, who got to the target thanks to Jones' 60 not out and 24 from William Crees. Steyning are a point clear of Chippingdale at the top of the table. See photographer Stephen Goodger's pictures from the game on this page and the ones linked. Get the local cricket action in the Worthing Herald and West Sussex County Times every Thursday.