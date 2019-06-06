Smith stars as Slinfold get back to winning ways with Three Bridges victory

Slinfold eased to a 106-run victory over Three Bridges 2nd in Division 4 West on Saturday.

Batting first after winning the toss, the home side amassed a total of 265 all out in 44.4 overs.

The top-score came from Dan Smith (64) and he and Mushal Murad (57) put on a 114-run stand for the third wicket - after opener Adam Goacher had made 23 - to take Slinfold to 160-3.

Further contributions came from Tom Filby (26) and Imran Shah to boast the hosts to their competitive total.

Bridges made just 159 in reply and 69 of them were scored by Ian Church. Other than his top-score only Charles Dennis (15) and Mahad Ahmed (18) made double figures.

In Slinfold’s attack, Mubbasar Hussain claimed 3-25 and Smith 3-15.

Slinfold captain Steve Haines said: “It was a great toss to win on Saturday given the conditions and we batted nicely to post 265. We started quickly reaching 45 from five overs before both Adam Goacher and I both played one shot too many.

“Dan Smith and Mushy Murad once again batted patiently against accurate bowling and were both rewarded with 50s in their partnership of 114. Despite stumbling to 194-6, Tom Filby (26) and Imran Shah (25) walloped some lusty blows in the last few overs to see us post a healthy target.

“Our bowling and fielding effort was much improved from previous weeks. Mo Hussain was once again in great form with the new ball, and picked up three early wickets. Despite some resistance from the middle order we were always in control of the match and Dan Smith mopped up the tail.

“After a couple of losses it was pleasing to be back to winning ways. We now have a crucial match against Chichester on Saturday and require a win to see us back pushing the promotion places.”