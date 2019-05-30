Slinfold slip to fifth with defeat to ‘best side they have faced’

Slinfold slipped down to fifth in Division 4 West as they suffered a 46-run defeat to Chippingdale on Saturday.

Home skipper Steve Haines praised their opponents as the best side they have played after they posted 249-6 having been asked to bat.

Adam Robinson top-scored with 66, along with a middle-order 48 from Dan Robinson and 42 from Adam Thair.

A number of batsmen made starts in Slinfold’s reply, but only Mushal Murad (64) made any real score, supported by Sean Overton (26) and Dan Smith (28).

With the ball, Gary Mockford and Josh Bourne took three wickets each as Slinfold closed with 203 all out in the 41st over.

Haines said: “We fought hard in the field but once again lacked depth in our bowling department. Chippingdale batted well to post 249-8 albeit on a good batting track and fast outfield. We felt confident of chasing 250 but ultimately we failed to forge any notable partnerships as we have in previous weeks. Mushy batted nicely for his 64 but ran out of batting partners and we fell 50 runs short with five overs to spare.

“Chippingdale were the best side we’ve played so far and we managed to pick up 13 bonus points. There were plenty of positives and I feel we are moving in the right direction in terms of our performances.”