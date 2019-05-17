Slinfold skipper staying grounded ahead of clashes against ‘stronger opposition’

Slinfold captain Steve Haines is not getting ahead of himself after two wins from two matches in Division 4 West.

Having been relegated last season, the new skipper is eyeing an immediate promotion this term, but says they will know more where they stand once they have played some of the division’s front runners.

They follow an opening-day victory over Worthing 2nd with an eight-wicket win against East Preston on Saturday.

Batting first after losing the toss, Lyons Road visitors East Preston posted 170 all out in 41 overs.

Two early wickets from Mubbasar Hussain (3-35) reduced EP to 25-2, before a third-wicket stand of 64 from Tom Wareham-Grinstead (45) and Joe Carter (26) took them to 89-3.

A flurry of wickets from Imran Haha (3-45) and Dan Smith (1-11) followed to leave the hosts at 98-6. Another mini rival saw Lucy Uncles (33 not out) and Thomas Chapman (21) improve their score before they were bowled out for 170.

In reply, having lost Nabeel Nilamdeen for five runs to leave them at 17-1, Haines himself led the way with an unbeaten 62.

He was supported by Sean Overton’s steady 24, before Smith (47*) helped the hosts home with 173-2 in the 32nd over.

Haines said: “It was another pleasing 30 points on Saturday. We elected to bowl first on a moist track and had some early success with Mo Hussain bowling well to reduce East Preston to 25-2.

“Dan Smith once again bowled economically in the middle overs and Imran Shah picked up three key wickets.

“After some errant fielding their third-wicket partnership looked to be taking the game away from us, however, Dan Smith took an excellent catch on the boundary which allowed us to claw the game back.

“We managed to chase down their target of 170 with relative ease after a tough period from their opening bowlers in the first 12 overs. Sean Overton played a crucial knock at three by seeing off the new ball.

“We are delighted with two wins from two matches, however, the performances have been some way below our potential. I think we will have a clearer picture on our progress after the next couple of games against stronger opposition.”

Slinfold travel to Henfield on Saturday.