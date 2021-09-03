Slinfold Rams retain Sussex Slam crown

Slinfold CC Rams retained their Sussex Slam title after beating Dome Mission CC in the final on bank holiday Monday

In the first game, the semi-final, Steyning CC Smilers, newly promoted from Sussex Cricket League Division 4 West, were inserted by Slinfold, the Barnetts leading from the front with a 50 from skipper Sam - enforcing his retirement under the competition rules - and 33 from Christopher, the pair hitting seven of the side’s eight sixes between them, one landing on the railway track.

Extras with 31, including 18 wides, was the next highest scorer, Steyning posting a demanding 157-8 from their 20 overs, Slinfold captain Dan Smith grabbing the bowling honours with 3-21, supported by Guy Thorne’s 2-34.

At the break Slinfold were confident. Smith told the County Times: “The boundaries are short, so I think around 160 is par and we can chase this down.”

And, that’s what they did, but it was a close run thing, Smith clonking a four to get Slinfold home by two wickets with a ball to spare.

Tom Endacott and Mushal Murad made twenties, but Smith stole the show with an unbeaten 53, despite Christopher Barnett’s miserly 3-14.

Switching from Horsham CC’s John Dew Ground to the main square for the final, after beating Hailsham CC Royals in the other semi, Brighton’s Dome Mission CC elected to bat.

Thirties from Atish More and wicketkeeper Joshith G enabled Dome to set Slinfold a target of 144, following Smith’s 3-29 and 2-13 from second team captain Thivagar Jeyachandran.

This time Slinfold’s win was more comfortable, by three wickets, with 10 balls unused, courtesy of twenties from Thorne, Sam Brooker, Smith and Adam Goacher, and 31 extras, with Jake Brooks and Ankit Choudhary sharing five scalps.

Smith added: “143 was an average score, really, but we bowled well, and played proper cricket shots to win the final again.

"We’re looking forward to playing the Surrey Slam winners next season!”

Slinfold’s Martyn Haines told the County Times: “We’re very proud to have won the Sussex Slam two years running, with entertaining cricket against two good sides. Horsham Cricket Club almost seems like home!”